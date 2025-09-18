Türkiye eagerly awaits historic developments as it monitors the outcome of a process that will fully disarm the PKK terrorist group. The terror-free Türkiye initiative, as it is broadly called, was under the spotlight on Thursday again as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted families of terror victims and veterans at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

“We cannot tolerate any statement or any action that will hurt the memory of our martyrs and break the hearts of our veterans,” Erdoğan told the families at a ceremony for the employment of next of kin of martyrs and veterans in the public sector.

Erdoğan also mentioned that his government paid hefty prices in the past two decades but never “betrayed the trust of veterans, confidence of families of martyrs who are entrusted to us.”

His remarks were a veiled reply to criticism of the initiative, especially by hardliners who termed it a betrayal of the memory of those killed by the PKK. Families of terror victims have been supportive of the initiative, according to opinion polls and statements of associations representing them.

“We fought against all kinds of terrorism and never let dirty plots prevail. The graves of our martyrs are our trenches in our fight against treason and invasion. Traitors and invaders have never been able to seize them,” Erdoğan said.

“We are fighting for living with honor today. Together, we will reach the goal of a terror-free Türkiye, with hope and patient steps. With your support, we will complete this process with dignity, without betraying the memory of martyrs.”