The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee of the Turkish Parliament convened for the 10th time on Wednesday in Ankara to discuss the path forward in the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş presided over the meeting that hosted academics specialized in conflict resolution.

The initiative aims to end more than 40 years of violence committed by the PKK terrorist group. The PKK consented to lay down arms after its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, urged them to do so. The initiative was originally launched by the leader of the government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, in 2024. Bahçeli called on Öcalan to convince the group to abandon its arms and dissolve. Months later, the PKK announced its dissolution and started “burning weapons” in July.

Professor Havva Kök Arslan, Sevtap Yokuş Veznedaroğlu, Ayşe Betül Çelik, Talha Köse, Deniz Ülke Kaynak, and associate professors Çerağ Esra Çuhadar and Vahap Coşkun attended the session. Other speakers at the session were Turkish Ambassador to Skopje Fatih Ulusoy and Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH) Deputy Chair Hüseyin Oruç. Oruç and Ulusoy were actors in the process of ending the longstanding conflict between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Philippine government through the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro in 2014.

Kurtulmuş told the opening of the 10th session that from the very beginning, they have been conducting a carefully planned and detailed process. “So far, we have reached this point with significant consensus. We hope to complete our work as soon as possible,” he said.

Kurtulmuş emphasized that discussions within the commission have been carried out transparently and through mutual negotiation.

“We began this process with the principle of making decisions by a three-fifths qualified majority. However, every decision we’ve made so far has been unanimous,” he said. “Therefore, we’ve formed a committee with strong democratic and political representation. Our progress up to this point reflects that.”

He underlined the importance of hearing from a broad spectrum of society: “In line with this high level of political representation, we’ve prioritized listening to voices across the social spectrum to help broaden and strengthen social consensus. This inclusivity is key to expanding the reach of any societal agreement that emerges.”

Kurtulmuş expressed confidence that the perspectives shared during the hearings would help advance peace and unity in Türkiye.

“Our primary duty is to oversee and guide this process on behalf of the people, ensuring necessary legal frameworks and public consensus are in place.” He added that the commission had heard from experts with deep knowledge of conflict resolution efforts in regions ranging from Latin America to Asia, Africa, and Europe.

“What we are aiming to establish is a uniquely Turkish model. We will thoroughly analyze every step taken, every peace negotiation held, and every conflict resolution method studied,” he said. “But we also understand that what we are doing is something that must reflect Turkey’s own realities.”

“Our goal is to create a successful Turkish example that will contribute to democratic history,” Kurtulmuş said. “We know that no example perfectly mirrors another, but we also know we can learn from other (processes) around the world. With the lessons we draw from these cases, we believe we have the political will, public support, knowledge and democratic experience to build a model that is fully our own.”

“While there may be differing opinions about the process, everyone shares one common belief: Mothers should no longer weep, guns should be silenced, and everyone must take responsibility to ensure peace and security in this country,” he said.

Kurtulmuş also stated that the PKK must immediately declare that it has fully disarmed and heeded the call from Imralı, referring to the island prison where Öcalan is incarcerated.

“To take the necessary steps forward, Turkish politics must clear the path and provide the space to act. Once this happens, we know the process will move forward much more effectively,” he said. “We are fully aware that without strong public support, this commission wouldn’t have been able to meet even for a single minute. We must value this support.”

He concluded by stressing urgency and purpose: “We are proceeding carefully and thoughtfully, but we must also move swiftly. In today’s regional and global climate, which places increasing burdens on Türkiye, we are compelled to secure lasting peace and build lasting brotherhood as soon as possible.”