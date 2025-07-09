The PKK terrorist group's leader Abdullah Öcalan appeared in a video released on Wednesday and reaffirmed the group’s commitment to dissolution. It is the first video message of Öcalan who serves a life sentence in an island prison off the coast of Istanbul. It came ahead of an anticipated ceremony of PKK members to lay down arms.

The message is another milestone in the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched last year by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The initiative started with a call to Öcalan to urge its group to abandon arms. Öcalan consented and made the call in February through a written message. In his video message shot in June, Öcalan said a political framework was key to the success of the initiative.

Öcalan urged Parliament to set up a commission to oversee disarmament and manage a broader peace process.

He said the PKK had ended its separatist agenda, describing the shift as a "historic gain." "The overall process of voluntary disarmament and the comprehensive commission envisioned to be established ... by the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) are crucial. Care and sensitivity are essential," Öcalan said.

"The details of disarmament will be determined and implemented swiftly ... Establishing a disarmament mechanism will advance the process," he also said.

"This represents a voluntary transition from the phase of armed conflict to the phase of democratic politics and law," he said, stressing that the peace process had reached a "historic" point.

He underlined that the PKK abandoned its goal of establishing a “nation-state” and thus “ceased its existence.”