Türkiye is preparing to introduce draft legislation aimed at accelerating the disarmament of the PKK terrorist group as part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, with work on the proposals expected to begin after the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday.

According to a report in the Sabah newspaper, preparations are ongoing for a framework law intended to support the disarmament process. The proposal would be prepared and shared with the public, and then submitted to Parliament after authorities confirm and verify that the terrorist group has laid down its weapons.

The planned legislation follows recommendations from the Turkish Parliament’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which prepared a report outlining legal changes related to the initiative.

Under the commission’s recommendations, laws linked to the process would be enacted only after the disarmament of the PKK is confirmed and verified.

Officials note that rising tensions in the Middle East could cause delays in the disarmament process. However, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) officials say it would not be appropriate to take no steps on the legislative side during this period.

They said the preparation of a legal framework could help clarify the conditions under which members of the organization would lay down their weapons.

Draft law preparations

Parliament is expected to discuss what mechanism will be used to prepare the legislation after the Eid holiday.

Among the options being discussed are submitting the proposals through the AK Party, establishing an informal commission, or preparing the work through the Justice Commission or deputy parliamentary group leaders.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also raised the issue during an iftar gathering with members of the parliamentary commission. Officials said the matter would be evaluated again after the holiday.

The aim is to announce the draft legislation by the end of April.

A new formula is also being discussed to accelerate the process. Under that approach, Parliament would prepare a legislative proposal that includes regulations on “returning home” and share it with the public.

The move would send a message that legal steps would follow once the organization takes concrete actions toward disarmament.

After authorities confirm and verify that weapons have been laid down or that the process has reached a certain stage, the legislation would be quickly passed by Parliament.

Background to the initiative

Türkiye’s efforts to end PKK violence that has killed more than 50,000 people and to remove the divisions fostered by the terrorist group over four decades entered a new stage last month.

Türkiye is working to bring a permanent end to PKK terrorism with its “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, first proposed in October 2024 by government ally Devlet Bahçeli, who extended an olive branch to the PKK’s jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan if he urged the organization to lay down its arms.

After the group announced last year that it would dissolve itself in response to Öcalan’s appeal, a parliamentary committee approved a report recommending legislation to accelerate the process.

The report will serve as a guide for Parliament in drafting legislation and is intended to facilitate the process once authorities confirm that the PKK has fully abandoned its armed activities.

A cross-party parliamentary commission recently published the report to prepare the legal groundwork for the process and support plans to reintegrate former PKK members.

Authorities have repeatedly ruled out any amnesty for Öcalan or for militants involved in terrorist acts. Officials say the legal framework would only consider integration measures for PKK members who were not involved in acts of terrorism.

Proposed legal framework

The report includes suggestions for rehabilitation measures following the complete dissolution of the PKK.

Several legal amendments are being planned for PKK members, including new legal definitions that would categorize them into three groups: those involved in acts of terrorism, those who were not involved in violence and those already imprisoned for PKK-related crimes.

Members who were not involved in acts of terrorism would be subject to legal procedures after returning to Türkiye and would be placed under judicial supervision.

The nature of the supervision has not been specified but could resemble existing judicial control measures requiring regular reporting to authorities or restrictions on travel abroad.

Individuals in this category would also benefit from rehabilitation and reintegration programs, including education, vocational training and psychological support.

The report notes that senior members of the organization joined the group at a young age and spent most of their lives in militant hideouts, while lower-ranking members were often recruited as youth who left school before joining the group.

Government ministries and relevant institutions are expected to collaborate in creating rehabilitation programs.

Changes to criminal legislation

For individuals involved in acts of terrorism and those currently serving prison sentences, amendments are being considered to the Turkish Penal Code, the Penal Execution Law and the Counterterrorism Law.

Officials say these amendments would apply specifically to PKK members and would not extend to members of other terrorist organizations such as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

A separate law defining PKK membership is also being considered.

If the PKK dissolves, several crimes under counterterrorism legislation, including membership in a terrorist organization, aiding a terrorist organization and conducting propaganda, would cease to apply.

Under existing legislation, PKK members also face additional sentences for attempting to overthrow the constitutional order. Dissolution of the group would end such charges and the related sentences.

Current laws also increase penalties for crimes such as manslaughter or extortion if they are committed by members of a terrorist organization.

If the PKK dissolves, individuals convicted of those offenses would instead be sentenced only for the underlying crimes.

Authorities are also evaluating reductions in prison sentences and the introduction of parole provisions.

Under existing rules, prisoners may qualify for early release after serving two-thirds or three-quarters of their sentences depending on the crime. The new framework could reduce that threshold to half of the sentence in some cases.

Currently, those convicted of terrorism-related crimes are not eligible for parole.

The same procedures would also apply to PKK members in Europe who wish to return to Türkiye, provided they have not been convicted of crimes.

Camps in Iraq

The report also addresses people living in PKK-operated camps in northern Iraq, including the Makhmour camp.

These camps are largely populated by individuals who left Türkiye decades ago and maintained ties with the organization but were not necessarily active militants.

Authorities say residents who were not involved in acts of terrorism could be offered reintegration measures, including identity documents and access to education.