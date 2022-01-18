Police detained at least 10 Daesh-linked suspects in Ankara-based counterterrorism operations in 24 provinces across Turkey on Tuesday.

The Ankara Public Prosecutor had issued detention warrants for 64 suspects for providing financial support to Daesh terrorists.

Investigators discovered that the suspects sought as part of the operation have been living in Turkey and have been providing financial assistance to Daesh terrorists in Syria’s conflict zones.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) reports detailed the banking transactions of the suspects, who sent money to Daesh terrorists and their families.

All of the suspects are Turkish citizens, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group. The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations within and abroad to prevent further attacks. In May, Ankara arrested a Daesh terrorist identified as the right-hand of former terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.