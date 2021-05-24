Turkish security forces detained at least 47 suspects over links to the PKK terrorist group in anti-terror operations in three provinces.

A total of 18 suspects allegedly linked to the PKK/KCK terrorist group have been arrested in Turkey's Adana, Şırnak and Tunceli provinces during simultaneous counterterrorism operations.

KCK is the umbrella body of the PKK terrorist group.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turkey’s southern province of Adana issued arrest warrants for 20 suspects, including current and former senior members of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and the Democratic Regions Party (DBP).

The suspects are accused of being members of PKK/KCK as well as committing vehicle arsons, throwing Molotov cocktails and handmade explosives.

Meanwhile, in a separate counterterrorism operation, a total of 29 suspects allegedly linked to the PKK have been arrested.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakır issued arrest warrants for 34 suspects.

Police in Diyarbakır carried out simultaneous operations at 41 locations in the Kulp and Silvan districts as well as in Istanbul, Batman, Antalya and Tunceli provinces.

Among the arrested are former Batman Mayor Sabri Özdemir and HDP Diyarbakır provincial head Cabbar Leygara along with other provincials and HDP district managers.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

The HDP has many times drawn ire for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers. Its mayors have been accused of undermining municipal services, allowing the PKK to dig ditches in the streets and launch attacks on police and soldiers when the terrorist group adopted an urban warfare strategy in July 2015 and ended a two-year reconciliation period. HDP municipalities and their staff were also found to be actively participating in terrorist attacks launched after July 2015.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.