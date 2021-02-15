Turkey on Monday detained three New Zealand nationals trying to enter Turkey from Syria, including a woman wanted by Interpol.

“Three New Zealand nationals trying to enter our country illegally from Syria were caught by our border guards in Hatay's Reyhanlı district. A 26-year-old woman named S.A. among those caught was identified as a DAESH terrorist wanted with a 'blue notice,'” a statement by the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the group’s terrorists multiple times.

The terrorist group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Daesh terrorists frequently attempt to enter Turkey by crossing the border through Syria. Just last week, Turkish security forces apprehended a terrorist sought with Red Notice near the border.