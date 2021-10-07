"Despite the treacherous terrorist organizations that have no sanctity, including children, we will continue to work with all our strength to establish peace and security all over our country," Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Wednesday marking the seventh anniversary of the Oct. 6-8 incidents in which two police officers and 35 people were killed as a result of a riot started by supporters of the PKK terrorist group in Turkey, mostly concentrated in the eastern and southeastern provinces.

Altun shared the video prepared by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications for the seventh anniversary of the riots on his social media account.

Yasin Börü and his three friends, who were killed while trying to distribute meat to the needy in southeastern Diyarbakır province on Eid al-Adha, were also commemorated in the video, in which the events carried out by the supporters of the PKK on the pretext of northern Syria's Ain-al Arab on Oct. 6-8, 2014, following the call of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Central Executive Board.

In the video, the incidents were described as the "HDP's bloody provocation," and examples were also included from the statements of HDP executives supporting the PKK.

The HDP triggered a response from its supporters following the Daesh's attack in Ain al-Arab, resulting in mass incidents of violence in 35 provinces, 96 districts and 131 settlements on Oct. 6-8.

The clashes mostly have taken place between the pro-PKK protesters and the conservative Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) followers, two groups that are in a feud since the 1990s. Using the incident as a way to renew tensions with the HÜDA-PAR, the PKK supporters attacked the party, which emerged from within the Hezbollah terrorist group back in 2012. As a group with a radical religious ideology.

The violence killed two police officers and 35 people while injuring 435 civilians and 326 police officers. Most of the civilians who were killed were actually PKK supporters who were attacked by HUDA-PAR followers.

At the end of the video, it said: "The Republic of Turkey continues to fight resolutely against terrorist organizations that have suffered major blows after dozens of successful military operations carried out beyond our borders and inside our borders since 2014. From Hakkari to Edirne, in peace and security in all four corners of the country, we commemorate our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our lives with mercy and gratitude."

Turkish security forces have ramped up their efforts against PKK terrorists at home and across the country's borders and have been carrying out successful operations to eliminate senior terrorists.

There are now fewer than 189 terrorists operating within Turkish borders, Turkey's Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı said Tuesday, adding that the figure has not been this low in decades.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey, with particular attention paid to targeting high-level terrorists.

Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy from targeting terrorist threats.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than four decades and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.