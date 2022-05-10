Turkish security forces eliminated six terrorists from the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted as they opened fire on the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield areas, the ministry said on Twitter.

YPG/PKK frequently carries out similar attacks against the Turkish military and the Syrian National Army (SNA), as well as car bomb and suicide attacks targeting civilians in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

Security forces frequently carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey as well as in northern Syria.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.