The Turkish military killed seven terrorists of the PKK's Syrian offshoot, YPG, who opened harassment fire and attempted to infiltrate Operation Peace Spring zone, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists were killed by artillery fire after attempting to enter the area controlled by Turkey in northeast Syria.

Turkey carried out Operation Peace Spring in 2019 against the YPG/PKK in northern Syria's Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain regions to prevent a terrorism corridor from being created along its southern border, as well as to bring peace and tranquility to the region.

After the completion of the operation, Turkish officials focused on ensuring the security of the region and creating the necessary conditions for the return of civilians displaced by terrorism.

Thanks to Turkey's intense contributions to health, education and services life has returned to normal and the population of the region now numbers 250,000. The atmosphere of trust and stability provided in the Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain districts in the Operation Peace Spring region distanced both districts from the chaos of the war.