The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have eliminated a member of the PKK terrorist organization in an operation launched in the country’s east, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Operation Eren Winter-9 Mount Ağrı includes the participation of 915 military personnel and aims to eliminate the PKK’s so-called Mount Ağrı group.

According to the ministry, the operation was initiated after the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) determined that a group of five terrorists was planning to infiltrate the region from Iran.

Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. Eren-Winter Operations are being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of the country, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.