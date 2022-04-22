Two senior PKK/YPG terrorists were eliminated in northern Syria, Turkish security sources said Friday.

In a counterterrorism operation led by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Rodin Abdulkadir Muhammed and Ranya Henan, so-called senior members of the PKK/YPG terrorist group operating in the Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) region of Syria, were eliminated, said the sources.

Rodin Abdulkadir Muhammed, codenamed Ronahi Kobani, was the co-chair of the PKK/YPG's so-called Ayn al-Arab Defense Committee, while Ranya Henan, codenamed Dilar Halep, was a member of the so-called YPJ Kobani Executive Committee, the sources added.

According to the sources, the MIT conducted the operation in Ayn al-Arab against two terrorists who reportedly organized fatal attacks on Turkish security forces at the Turkey-Syria border.

Security forces frequently carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey as well as in northern Syria.

Most recently, the Turkish army eliminated 13 YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey’s southern border, the Defense Ministry said last week.

The terrorists attempted to attack an area falling under the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Furthermore, according to the ministry, a huge cache of ammunition belonging to the PKK was found in Iraq’s north. A ministry statement said that operations against the terrorist organization in the region are ongoing.

The statement said that an operation was carried out in a bunker during the search and scanning operation carried out by the commandos and that 36,950 pieces of infantry rifle ammunition, 9,680 pieces of machine gun ammunition, 356 pieces of AP1 ammunition, 48 pieces of grenade launchers, 46 pieces of dochka machine gun ammunition and nine pieces of antitank rocket launcher ammunition were found.