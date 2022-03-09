Turkey froze the assets of some individuals with links to Daesh and al-Qaida terrorists, reports said Wednesday.

The Finance and Treasury Ministry froze the assets of eight individuals and five legal entities over their links to Daesh terrorists, including Abdelrahman Alahmad, Hashim Ali Hussein, Muhammad Alahmad, Abu Omar Khorasani, Abdul Halim Atabey, Mustafa Şahin, Nakibullah Hakimi and Waheed Sharifi.

Legal entities include Garanti Export-Import Jewelry Foreign Trade company, Arasta Export-Import Co., Rawi Telecommunications, Endex Transportation, and Almjd Land Trading Limited.

Al-Qaida linked individuals whose assets were frozen by the ministry included Magdy Mohamed Salem, Nurettin Muslihan, Soner Gürleyen, Turgut Elghzlandy and Cebrail Güzel, while legal entities included Level High Limited and Yeşil Sancak Cultural and Research Association (Yeşil Sancak Kültür ve Araştırma Derneği).

Meanwhile, Turkey also added Khatiba al-Tawhid Wal-Jihad (KTJ) to the list of terrorist groups created on Sept. 30, 2013, and froze their assets.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist organization in 2013. Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

Turkey has been carrying out extensive counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to capture terrorists. Al-Qaida-linked groups are active in Syria, where the ongoing civil war led to the rise of Daesh, another terrorist group with a similar ideology.