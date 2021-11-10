Turkish officers intercepted an Iraqi national formerly deported over Daesh ties for trying to enter the country with a fake passport.

The suspect, identified with initials as S.H.S.R.R., tried to enter Turkey at Istanbul Airport using a passport belonging to someone with initials H.S.R.G., according to passport control officers.

The suspect had entered Turkey in 2018 through the border crossing near Hakkari and had been taking part in Daesh’s terrorist activities in Adana for a year. He was then detained by security forces and deported to Iraq.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.