Turkey has killed PKK terrorist group's Syria head Sofi Nurettin upon joint operation by Turkish intelligence, military, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in a press conference late Monday.

Erdoğan also said that the terrorist was one of the high-ranking members of the terrorist group that ordered the killing of 13 Turkish citizens in northern Iraq's Gara.

The terrorist was in northern Iraq when he was killed, Erdoğan added, underlining that his location clearly shows there is no difference between the YPG, the terrorist group's Syrian wing, and PKK itself.

On Feb. 13, 2021, PKK terrorists executed 13 abducted Turkish citizens in a cave in northern Iraq during a Turkish counterterrorism operation. In the operation, 48 terrorists were killed and two were captured alive.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had stressed that the operation was launched in self-defense and per international law to prevent the PKK from reestablishing positions, often used to carry out cross-border attacks that target military personnel and civilians within Turkey.

The PKK managed to establish a foothold in Iraq, particularly in the Sinjar region in mid-2014 on the pretext of protecting the local Yazidi community from Daesh terrorists. Since then, the PKK has reportedly established a new command base in Sinjar to carry out logistical activities.

Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate national security threats and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorists. Ankara has previously warned that if the expected steps are not taken, it will not shy from targeting the group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women and children.