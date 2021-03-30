Turkey has launched the latest phase of the ongoing Eren operations in the country’s east, Eren-12 Güneşli, to eliminate terrorist elements, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The operation was launched in Şırnak and Siirt provinces in order to completely eliminate the separatist terrorist organization, and kill the terrorists believed to have taken shelter in the region," it said in a statement.

At least 1,317 personnel and 83 operational teams from the Gendarmerie General Command, Gendarmerie Special Operations (JÖH), Police Special Operations (PÖH) and security guards are taking part in the operation.

In January, Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist organization PKK on Aug. 11, 2017. It aims to eliminate the terror group and clear the region of terrorists.

As part of the operation, at least 75 collaborators were captured, 421 caves, shelters and warehouses were destroyed, and a large number of weapons-ammunition, food and living materials were seized, according to the ministry.

Turkey also launched operations "Kapan" and "Yıldırım" in 2020 to wipe out the PKK terrorist group.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.