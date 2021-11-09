Turkish security forces have launched the Operation Eren Winter-1 (Bestler-Dereler) against the PKK terrorist group's structure this winter, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

The operation was launched in the southeastern Şırnak province with 121 teams consisting of 1,550 personnel, including commandos from the Gendarmerie Command, Gendarmerie Special Operations, Police Special Operations and rangers taking part in the operation.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In northern Iraq, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle last June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by eliminating the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups.