Turkey has been monitoring the Gara region for the past five months, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday during a briefing session in the Turkish Parliament regarding the PKK’s recent Gara attack.

"The region was already one of our focus points. We have been monitoring Gara for the past five months," he told the lawmakers in the capital Ankara.

Stating that the region has multiple caves, Akar said the Turkish military operation has focused on the one that opened fire.

"The cave was determined to have a barred door. It was impossible to target the cave with our air force due to its location," he explained.

"When Turkish forces initially landed in the region, there were already two Turkish martyrs. One of the terrorists immediately surrendered and informed us of the situation in the region."

Akar said that the findings of the operation once again revealed concrete evidence of the YPG/PKK relationship, referring to the Syrian branch of the terror group.

"Only tear gas was used in the cave’s entrance. Within the cave, the Turkish forces proceeded by reciprocating the PKK's fire... The operation's planning was conducted in cooperation with allies, targets chosen with diligence and the utmost attention paid to ensure no civilians or civilian properties were affected," he said.

"Why are we having operations in northern Iraq? Because 70% of the PKK harassment targeting Turkey came from this region back in 2019," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu expressed during his speech in the parliament following Akar.