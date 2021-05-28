Turkish security forces caught two members of the PKK terrorist group trying to illegally enter Turkey from Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

A total of four individuals were nabbed by Turkish border forces in the Ceylanpınar district of southeastern Şanlıurafa province and the Kızıltepe district in Mardin province, the ministry said on Twitter. Two of the four suspects are PKK members.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.