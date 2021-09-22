Turkish security forces arrested three suspected Daesh terrorists as they were attempting to illegally enter Turkey from Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The suspects were caught in the Reyhanlı district of Turkey's southern Hatay province, the ministry said on Twitter.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.