Turkish security forces detained a PKK terrorist who received training in Greece and was planning to carry out an attack, reports said Tuesday.

The terrorist, who was identified as Murat Y., was detained in the Yenişehir district in southeastern Diyarbakır province after an individual reported him to police for suspicious activities, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported.

He received training on the use of explosives and bombs in Greece for three years and was planning to carry out a widescale attack upon instructions from terrorist leaders in rural areas.

He also received training on suicide attacks and weapons in various camps of the PKK.

Police discovered weapons and ammunition at the terrorist's home.

They are also searching for accomplices who were in contact with the detained terrorist.

After giving testimony at the police station, the terrorist was arrested by the court, reports said.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold terrorist supporters accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.