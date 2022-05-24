Turkey will soon launch new military operations along its southern borders to combat terrorist threats from these regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

The main target of these will be to resume efforts to create 30-kilometer-deep (20-mile) safe zones along Turkey’s border with Syria, Erdoğan told a televised address after a Cabinet meeting.

“We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30-kilometer deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” the president said.

“The main target of these operations will be areas that are centers of attacks to our country and safe zones,” Erdoğan said.

He did not provide further details but said the operation would be launched as soon as military, intelligence and security forces have completed their preparations

Turkey borders Syria and Iraq to its south and has worked to eliminate existing terrorist bases and prevent new ones that would threaten national security and the safety of locals across its borders.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents – namely, the Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) operations.

In its more than 40-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.