At least three PKK terrorists were killed in airstrikes in Iraq's northern Gara region, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The terrorists were killed in a successful air operation by the Turkish Air Force, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively," it added.

The PKK terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terror threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.