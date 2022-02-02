Turkish military carried out airstrikes late Tuesday in northern Iraq against PKK positions, killing terrorists, authorities in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said.

"Turkish warplanes targeted several positions of PKK," particularly in the Makhmur and Sinjar regions, Kurdish counterterrorism services said in a statement.

"Turkish military aircraft bombed six PKK positions in the Karjokh mountains," said the statement.

VIDEO — Footage shows moments Turkish warplanes struck PKK positions in Iraq, killing several terroristspic.twitter.com/IRjtNqoKd6 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 1, 2022

It also referred to strikes on two positions in the Sinjar mountains and an adjacent area in neighboring Syria, as well as two raids in the Shila area near Iraq's border with Syria.

The statement also added that the airstrikes also caused material damage but did not specify the number of dead or wounded terrorists.

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, European Union and many other countries, has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has pledged to "clean up" parts of northern Iraq, has said that PKK is using the mountainous border area as a springboard for its insurgency.

Turkish forces routinely conduct military strikes against PKK hideouts in the area.

In December, the National Defense Ministry had said that three Turkish soldiers died in a PKK terrorist attack in northern Iraq, prompting a retaliatory airstrike at the time.

Turkey launched its latest major air and ground offensive in April last year, targeting rear bases PKK terrorists have used to wage their decadeslong insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Turkey also has a military presence in neighboring Syria, where it has seized swathes of territory in successive military operations since 2016 that have mostly targeted Daesh and PKK's Syrian affiliate YPG/PYD terrorist groups.