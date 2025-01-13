Turkish authorities arrested 13 of the 23 Daesh suspects captured in nationwide raids, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Monday.

The suspects, caught in western Manisa and Izmir provinces, as well as southern Adana, were wanted for being active within the Daesh terrorist organization, including plotting attacks by obtaining weapons on behalf of the terrorist group, Yerlikaya said in a post on X.

Ten other suspects were released on probation, he added.

Türkiye has been hit by several major attacks claimed by Daesh, including a 2017 nightclub shooting that killed dozens of people.

Security measures have been tightened across the country following an attack by PKK terrorists in Ankara in late October, which killed five and injured 22 others.

Turkish authorities have intensely targeted Daesh cells with Gürz operations, detaining at least 943 suspects in 2024 alone.

Since the 2019 collapse of the self-proclaimed “caliphate,” some suspected Daesh members have settled in Türkiye, operating a so-called Khorasan Province (Daesh-K) network, which looks for “new methods” and recruits more foreign nationals for its activities after constant counterterrorism operations became a “challenge,” according to Turkish security sources.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group's efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of a church shooting in Istanbul in January.

Turkish authorities said that since June 2023, more than 3,600 people with suspected ties to the terrorist group have been arrested.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it as a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with U.N. sanctions.