Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday’s declaration by PKK to dissolve itself was historical for region in terms of ensuring security and stability.
“We will follow up next steps,” he said during a news conference in the capital Ankara with foreign ministers of Syria and Jordan.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
The Daily Sabah Newsletter
Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey,
it’s region and the world.
You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.