Turkish intelligence eliminated a so-called senior member of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq on Tuesday.

Azad Yandı, code-named "Soro Amed," was among seven terrorists neutralized in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Iraq's Gara region, according to the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Yandı was said to be in charge of logistics for the terrorist group in Gara.

In the meantime, the Turkish military eliminated seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, as they attempted to attack and infiltrate Türkiye's southeastern border through the Mardin province, the National Defense Ministry said. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).