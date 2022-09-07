Türkiye’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that the so-called judicial, intelligence, education, and social media officials of the Daesh terrorist organization were caught while they were preparing for action in Syria's Jarablus region.

In the statement made by the ministry, the so-called judicial officer of Daesh, Ramo Muhammed al-Hamed, code-named "Rami Remo," was released by the terrorist organization PKK from Syria Hassakeh, al-Keif Prison on the condition that he would go to Jarablus and participate in the operation organized by Gaziantep Provincial Gendarmerie Command and Gendarmerie Syria Task Force. It was reported that Hamed was caught on Aug. 31 while he was preparing for action.

"In line with al-Hamed's testimony, Daesh's so-called intelligence officer, code-named 'Abu Resul,' was determined to be preparing to take action in Türkiye and four Daesh members, including Ahmed al-Helo, code-named 'al-Shami,' and Kemi Aydan, code-named 'Abu Rashid,' the so-called organization imam, were caught trying to cross the border in Syria's Jarablus region."

It was noted that six collaborators identified as aiding and abetting terrorists were also detained, and an AK-47 Kalashnikov infantry rifle and 27 cartridges were seized during the operations.

During the military operations organized by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the past weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the PKK.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.