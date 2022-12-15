The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated two so-called high-ranking PKK terrorists in Syria and Iraq, security sources said on Thursday.

Osman Mutlu and Songül Tanrıcı were eliminated in operations by MIT in northern Syria and Iraq, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Tanrıcı, code-named "Roza," participated in the PKK's terrorist activities in urban areas in 2010 and joined the terrorist group's ranks in Türkiye's southeastern province of Diyarbakır in 2013.

Tanrıcı was one of the senior figures of the so-called "Apollo Academies." The group carried out terrorist activities against Turkish security forces during its operations in Syria and also provided armed and ideological training to the terrorists in Iraq's Gara region.

Tanrıcı and her two bodyguards were eliminated by the MIT operation carried out in northern Iraq.

Mutlu, code-named "Dilxwaz Agir," carried out terrorist attacks against Turkish security forces on the Turkish border in Mardin province and transferred weapons to the terrorist group.

Turkish intelligence operation eliminated Mutlu in Syria's Amude region while he was in a vehicle loaded with explosive ammunition.