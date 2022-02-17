A senior terrorist responsible for the PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG’s terrorist attacks near the Turkey-Syria border, has been killed in an operation by Turkish intelligence on Thursday.

According to security sources, the YPG/PKK terrorist, identified as Süleyman Orhan codenamed "Hebat Gever," was killed by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

YPG/PKK terrorist Süleyman Orhan

The terrorist was behind several terrorist attacks targeting Turkish security forces in northern Syria.

According to the sources, the terrorist instructed the attack in Ras al-Ain on Jan. 8, 2020, in Tal Abyad on Jan. 16, 2020, and again in Ras al-Ain on Dec. 10, 2020.

The sources noted that the terrorist and his guard were killed as he was actively planning an attack against Turkey in the Amude area.

Orhan’s killing is thought to be a major blow to the YPG/PKK’s intelligence structure in northern Syria, sources said.

Turkish security forces have ramped up their efforts against PKK terrorists at home and across the country's borders and have been carrying out successful operations to eliminate senior terrorists.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey, with particular attention paid to targeting high-level terrorists.

Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats itself.