The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has eliminated a so-called high-ranking member of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, in an operation in Syria.

According to security sources quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday, MIT eliminated Ersin Şahin, code-named "Serdem Pir-Serhat Harun" who was the "Derik sabotage group" ringleader of the terrorist organization.

Şahin joined the youth movement of the PKK in 2014 and then operated in rural Iraq before moving on to Syria to operate within the YPG.

Terrorist Ersin Şahin is seen in this photo (AA Photo)

The sources said that Şahin gave orders for armed and bombed attacks toward the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

The latest operation in Syria comes as MIT has stepped up its efforts to eliminate terrorists across Türkiye’s borders. Over the past few months, MIT has engaged in on-target operations while also arresting some terrorists and bringing them to Türkiye.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.