Turkish authorities arrested six suspects in an investigation coordinated with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) that uncovered a Daesh financial network operating between Türkiye and Syria, prosecutors said Monday.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, revealed financial transactions totaling millions of Turkish liras, including funds allegedly intended to help Daesh members escape from the al-Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria.

The probe gained momentum after authorities recovered a USB flash drive in Türkiye's southeastern Kilis province, near the Syrian border. The device contained internal Daesh correspondence, financial records and digital money transfer receipts.

Investigators also examined statements from a senior Daesh financial operative and reports from foreign intelligence agencies, identifying suspected links between the terrorist group and two international money transfer networks, Al Barakat and AFAK.

Suspicious transactions

Financial analyses conducted by Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) revealed that the six suspects' bank accounts received approximately TL 38.6 million (nearly $ 800,000), while outgoing transactions totaled TL 33.7 million.

One suspect, Mohmad Al Nhass, allegedly received TL 14.9 million and transferred TL 13.6 million. Investigators also identified financial connections between Al Nhass and 28 individuals with terrorism-related records.

Authorities also identified suspicious transfers involving Abdulkadir Ayd and Ward Daafis, including transactions labeled as charitable donations and the use of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Links to al-Hol escapes

Investigators found that accounts belonging to Ahmad Alkhlil, also known as Ahmet Halil, allegedly served as channels for funds collected to facilitate the escape of Daesh members held at the al-Hol camp in Syria while it was controlled by the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Since 2017, the camp has been under the control of the U.S.-backed PKK/YPG affiliate in Syria. On Jan. 20, Syrian security forces regained control of the area surrounding al-Hol camp following the withdrawal of the terrorist group.

Financial records also showed discrepancies between Alkhlil's declared business activities and banking transactions. His food company's reported annual turnover was just TL 23,000 despite substantial movements through associated accounts.

Prosecutors also identified TL 38.6 million through conventional banking channels represented only a fraction of the network's overall financial activity.

Investigators said the suspected network also used informal money transfer mechanisms and specially generated internet links designed to conceal senders' identities and circumvent banking oversight.

All six suspects were arrested and jailed pending trial following judicial proceedings.

The investigation highlights Turkish authorities' continuing efforts to disrupt suspected Daesh financing operations and cross-border financial networks linked to the terrorist group.