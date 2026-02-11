Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya reaffirmed Ankara’s stance on Syria and its continued commitment to the fight against the Daesh terrorist group during the Global Coalition Against Daesh Political Directors’ Meeting in Riyadh, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In his address, Kulaklıkaya highlighted the importance of completing the cease-fire and integration process in Syria on the basis of the country's territorial integrity and unity.

He emphasized that these steps should proceed in line with Türkiye's national security priorities.

The official also stressed the need to recognize Syria, as a member of the coalition, as the sole legitimate actor in the fight against Daesh.

He said strengthening Syria's counterterrorism capabilities remains essential for ensuring long-term stability and effectiveness in combating the terrorist group.

The deputy minister noted that a coordinated and inclusive approach within the framework of the coalition would contribute to lasting security outcomes in the region.

The Global Coalition Against Daesh brings together international partners to coordinate political, military and stabilization efforts aimed at countering the terrorist group.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

Earlier this month, Turkish security forces carried out operations simultaneously across nine provinces, identifying the suspects who allegedly provided financial support to the militant group, including some believed to be affiliated members.

Searches conducted at multiple locations led to the seizure of assets valued at approximately TL 1.82 million ($42,000), along with a hunting rifle, digital materials and documents, officials said.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with United Nations sanctions.