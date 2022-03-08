The Turkish military eliminated 12 terrorists attempting to open harassing fire into the Operation Euphrates Shield area in northern Syria on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said commandos successfully eliminated 12 terrorists from the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, after they attempted to carry out an attack. The YPG/PKK is supported by the United States.

Komandolarımız, saldırı girişiminde bulunan teröristleri pişman etti! Fırat Kalkanı bölgesine taciz ateşi açan 12 PKK/YPG’li terörist Komandolarımızın başarılı müdahalesi ile etkisiz hâle getirildi. #MSB pic.twitter.com/MwvQZKaS9Z — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 8, 2022

The exact location of the attack was not specified, but the Operation Euphrates Shield zone includes the areas of al-Bab and Jarablus in northwest Syria.

Based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016, using its right to self-defense to eradicate terrorist elements that threatened its national security, primarily Daesh, and ensure the security of the border in northern Syria.

During the operation, an area of 2,055 square kilometers (793 square miles) between the two towns was also cleared from terrorist groups in 217 days. Turkish soldiers and the Syrian National Army (SNA) eliminated more than 3,000 Daesh terrorists in almost seven months.