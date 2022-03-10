The Turkish security forces eliminated two U.S.-backed YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted as they attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.

"We will continue to strongly respond to terrorist attacks," it added.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and European Union –has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.