The Turkish military eliminated at least six PKK terrorists in separate operations in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said.

On Sunday, two terrorists were killed in an operation by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the Gara region of Iraq, the ministry said on Twitter. The tweet also included video footage of the operation.

Irak’ın kuzeyindeki terör hedeflerini etkili şekilde vurmaya devam ediyoruz.Gara’da tespit edilen 2 PKK’lı terörist Hava Kuvvetlerimizin düzenlediği hava harekâtı ile etkisiz hâle getirildi.#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/dqa8e6r4nu — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) July 11, 2021

On Monday, the military killed four other PKK terrorists, a Defense Ministry statement said.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue to destroy the terror nests in northern Iraq. Four PKK terrorists, who were identified in the Zap region, were neutralized in an air operation," the ministry said on Twitter.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

Turkey launched several counterterrorism operations in line with its right to self-defense according to international law to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terrorist groups' efforts to reestablish positions used to carry out terrorist attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.