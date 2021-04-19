The Turkish military killed nine PKK terrorists in an air-supported operation in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The terrorists were killed after surveillance and reconnaissance devices determined their location in the Metina region, the ministry said.

The statement continued by saying that the operations against the terrorists will continue resolutely.

VIDEO — Defense Ministry shares footage of air-supported operation in northern Iraq where 9 PKK terrorists were killedpic.twitter.com/ZlBL5jnY1L — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 19, 2021

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey’s border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.