Answering lawmakers’ questions at a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran said Türkiye was closely following the usage of weapons by terrorist groups against Türkiye.

He was speaking at a meeting of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee in the capital of Ankara as deputies asked about the actions of Türkiye over weapons produced by Russia, United States and EU countries that ended up in possession of terrorist groups, particularly PKK. “When such weapons are identified, we ask for an explanation from representatives of relevant countries. But in this process, we come across different excuses. When we present them with solid evidence, they claim weapons were “stolen, not sold” to the terrorist groups. Anyway, they are aware that we are monitoring this issue,” he said.

PKK is known for possession of U.S.-made weapons and equipment, from M16 and M4 rifles to thermal binoculars, though the U.S. does not hide its support to YPG, the Syrian wing of the terrorist group, even providing military training under the pretext of joint fight against Daesh, another terrorist group. Media reports surfaced last month also claimed that Iran supplied “kamikaze drones” to PKK in Iraq. Russian-made rifles were also seized from the terrorist group in the past.

Duran also spoke about what he called “disinformation” against Turkish defense industry products that blatantly accuses Türkiye of supplying arms to warring sides in various conflicts. “I don’t want to name countries, but some countries in competition with us (in defense) exploit it. Sales contracts of defense industry products we supplied are in line with international rules and rules of engagements in their use,” he said. Speaking at the same meeting, Mustafa Murat Şeker, deputy chair of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), said any defense deal was conducted only after consulting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defense and Office of Chief of General Staff. He said they were taking measures against weapons’ transfer to third parties or persons. He noted that some products had GPS systems enabling them to monitor their use in places different than where they were delivered.