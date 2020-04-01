Turkish officials handed out face masks, latex gloves and informative brochures in northern Syria’s Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts as part of precautionary measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released by the Şanlıurfa Governorate said precautionary measures against the pandemic in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts continue under the coordination of the Syria Assistance and Coordination Center (SUDKOM).

As part of these efforts, groups of officials also inspected shops serving food in the region.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from the area east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

As part of two separate deals with the United States and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned northern Syria safe zone.

Operation Peace Spring put an end to the YPG/PKK's oppression and persecution in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn regions, thus making way for the Syrian local population, who took refuge in Turkey, to return to their homes and lands voluntarily and safely.

Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn together with other liberated places have been put back on the road to normalization with reconstruction work. Citizens frequently voice that every day is getting better as a result of the reconstruction of the infrastructure, schools and hospitals, while roads and waterworks have also been repaired.

As part of the operation, on Oct. 12, Ras al-Ayn was officially freed of terrorist elements. However, immediately after the liberation, it was revealed that many schools had been converted into military bases by the YPG/PKK, with some even hosting tunnels for terrorists to hide in and escape.

Tal Abyad is populated to a great extent by Arabs and was occupied by the Daesh terrorist group in 2014. A year later, the YPG/PKK occupied the city with the support of the U.S. Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorists as part of Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 13. Since then, locals have gradually returned with humanitarian aid being provided with the help of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Turkish Red Crescent.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.