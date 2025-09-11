The Parliamentary Commission on National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy, established as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye Process, discussed the economic framework of terrorism for the eighth time on Thursday.

Since its formation, the commission has held seven sessions to gather input from political party representatives, civil society organizations and several former parliament speakers.

While previous sessions focused on the social, political, and democratic dimensions of combating terrorism, the eighth session centered on economic issues.

Chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, lawmakers and experts at the session examined the financial burden of Türkiye’s decades-long fight against terrorism, which officials estimate has cost the state trillions of liras.

Representatives of major labor unions, including TÜRK-İŞ, HAK-İŞ, DİSK, and MEMUR-SEN, presented their perspectives.

On Friday, during the ninth session, leading economic and business organizations such as TOBB, TÜSİAD, and MÜSİAD will also offer assessments and recommendations.

“I hope that soon we will not only witness a Türkiye where guns fall silent, but a whole region where weapons are silenced, brotherhood prevails, and ethnic, sectarian, and political differences are no longer sources of conflict but opportunities for unity and solidarity,” Kurtulmuş said during the meeting.

He added that Israel’s recent attacks should serve as a “wake-up call” for all.

“I believe these latest assaults by Israel are a step that must prompt a profound awakening for all of us,” he said, noting that the commission’s mission is at least as important as this warning.

The commission’s findings will be reflected in the legislative agenda when the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) opens its new term on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, political debate continues over a potential visit to İmralı Island where PKK's ringleader Abdullah Öcalan is jailed.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız confirmed proposals to authorize four commission members for such a visit, while the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) said it will form a delegation to meet with Öcalan.