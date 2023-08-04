Police announced Friday that 17 suspects linked to the terrorist group Daesh were captured in Istanbul in Thursday’s operations.

Counterterrorism units in Türkiye’s most populated city raided five locations in Istanbul’s four districts against the suspects, who were in touch with terrorists in “conflict zones,” referring to Syria where the group still has a presence despite international operations.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group. However, the country has since been attacked by Daesh multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults. As a result, Türkiye launched operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks, including several counterterrorism operations in Syria.