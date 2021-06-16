Turkish security forces detained five suspects in dawn raids against the PKK terrorist group in Istanbul, security sources said Wednesday.

Counterterrorism police carried out a simultaneous operation on seven addresses in five districts of the metropolis as part of efforts to uncover the activities of the terrorist organization.

Digital materials and organizational documents were seized in the operation.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.