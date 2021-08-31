Turkish security forces have eliminated four YPG/PKK terrorists that were attempting to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria – the Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019. These operations all aimed to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and to enable the peaceful resettlement of residents.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.