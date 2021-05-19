Turkish security forces have eliminated a most-wanted senior PKK terrorist, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

One of two PKK terrorists recently killed in southeastern Turkey was found to be on the country's wanted list, the ministry said.

Identified as Aydın Şimşek and code-named Agit Bismil, the terrorist was responsible for injuring and killing of many civilians since 2018 and was wanted in the red category by authorities with a bounty of up to TL 10 million ($1.2 million), the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Lice district of Diyarbakır province as part of internal security operations following the reports from Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), it added.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

PKK leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.