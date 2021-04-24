A senior member of PKK/KCK terrorist group sought with Red Notice by Interpol, was neutralized in an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq conducted by Turkish National Intelligence Services (MIT) and Turkish Armed Forces. KCK is the umbrella body of the terrorist group PKK.

Dalokay Şanlı, also known as Sinan Mirhan, a member of the PKK/KCK executive council, was one of the high-level officials in the organization that directed its actions.

The terrorist was neutralized during operation in northern Iraq's Gara last year on Oct. 27, security sources told Daily Sabah.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Earlier on Saturday, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) launched a large-scale military operation against terrorists in northern Iraq.

Late Saturday afternoon, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that many terrorists were neutralized and that multiple hideouts and caves were destroyed. There is no place in the future of Turkey, Iraq or Syria for terrorist or separatist groups, he added.