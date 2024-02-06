Turkish security forces detained 15 people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, in counterterrorism operations conducted in three provinces on Tuesday.

Ten of the detained suspects were arrested by the court, an official statement said.

Coordinated efforts led by the Istanbul Security Directorate's counterterrorism and intelligence branches and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) aimed to capture 20 suspects linked to Deash's so-called Khorasan Province (ISKP) network in Türkiye, said a police statement.

Operations were carried out at 23 addresses, including one each in the provinces of Kocaeli and Yalova, and eight districts in Istanbul.

It said 12 suspects were detained, along with three more suspects, including two from the ongoing operation and one related to the Jan. 28 attack on Istanbul’s Santa Maria Church, in which one person was killed.

Out of the total 15 suspects, five were placed under judicial control measures, while 10 were arrested and remanded to correctional facilities, it added.

Tuesday’s operations follow the detention of seventeen suspected members of the Daesh terrorist group linked to the church attack.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group’s efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of the church attack. Security sources say Daesh was challenged by Türkiye's constant counterterrorism operations in the country and abroad and looked for new “methods.” Recently, the Khorasan branch of the group turned more to foreign members for activities in Türkiye.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.