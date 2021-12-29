Turkish security forces arrested at least 35 Daesh terrorist suspects in separate operations nationwide launched against terrorist activities ahead of New Year's weekend, security sources said Tuesday.

In the central Kayseri province, counterterrorism teams began operations against suspects who had entered the country illegally and were suspected of carrying out terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq.

The five suspects – all Syrian and Iraqi nationals – were arrested in simultaneous operations carried out at different locations, the sources said.

Meanwhile, counterterrorism police squads launched operations to nab 19 suspects over their alleged links to the Daesh terrorist group, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

Police carried out simultaneous raids in six provinces, including Adana, Ankara, Balıkesir, Istanbul, Konya and Şanlıurfa, to reveal the financial resources of the terrorist group.

Sixteen suspects were rounded up and a large number of digital materials and documents were seized during the raids.

Efforts are underway to apprehend another three fugitive suspects.

Also, five Daesh terrorist suspects, including three Turkish citizens and two foreign nationals, were nabbed in an operation in the capital Ankara, security sources said.

The suspects were accused of providing financial aid to the terrorists in conflict zones, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate operation, nine foreign nationals were arrested in Istanbul over their alleged links to Daesh, security sources said.

Counterterrorism police teams launched the operation to nab the suspects believed to be part of groups planning attacks on behalf of Daesh, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A large number of digital materials and documents were also seized during the raids.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times. It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.