Turkish security forces arrested six people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group in Istanbul, security sources said Friday.

Security forces launched simultaneous operations at 10 locations in eight districts of the metropolis, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A large number of documents and digital materials belonging to the organization were also seized, they added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.