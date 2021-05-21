Turkish security forces have foiled two attempted terror attacks at military installations in southeastern Turkey, sources said Friday.

Terrorists used three model planes to attack an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) base in Batman province at around 11:10 p.m. Thursday (9:30 p.m. GMT), according to a statement by the governate.

All model planes used were eliminated and no casualties were reported, it added.

Turkish National Defense Ministry said model planes were also used to attack an infantry brigade in Şırnak province.

Both attacks were thwarted thanks to the vigilance of security forces, without any casualty or damage, it noted.

A group of citizens on Friday protested the PKK's recent terror attack attempts in Şırnak.

PKK terrorists recently increased their attacks on Turkish military facilities using drones made to look like model planes. On May 11, they attempted to target Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq's Metina region, while on Tuesday they used two model planes to attack the 8th Main Jet Base Command in Diyarbakır province.

Turkey has carried out numerous cross-border operations in northern Iraq over the years to fight the PKK, which maintains bases in the region.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.