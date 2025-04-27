The PKK terrorist group is expected to decide on its dissolution by the end of April as the terror-free Türkiye initiative gains momentum. It will be followed by the handover of weapons by the group within the following two months.

The PKK is supposed to convene its “congress” by the end of April after the jailed ringleader of the terrorist group, Abdullah Öcalan, made a call for its dissolution in February.

Türkiye will coordinate with Syria and Iraq for the process, and terrorists will hand over weapons to the points designated by intelligence units in Iraq and Syria. Iraq’s mountainous north is home to senior cadres of the PKK, while Syria is home to the YPG, an offshoot of the group.

The state has knowledge of the inventory of weapons of the PKK, enabling it to check whether the group is fully disarmed.

The People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), associated with the PKK, recently held talks with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, conveying demands for improving the conditions of Öcalan and ailing PKK members in prison. The DEM Party, which served as a messenger between the government and Öcalan during the visits of a delegation of lawmakers, also demanded an aide for Öcalan to relay his messages, allowing more visits by journalists and bringing more prisoners to Imralı to keep company with Öcalan. Though Öcalan is incarcerated with a few other PKK members, the DEM Party claims his status amounts to solitary confinement. The state, however, insists on weighing those demands only after the PKK lays down its arms. The DEM Party also seeks legal amendments on the status of those convicted of PKK membership. Sources say allowing journalists into Imralı may not be approved on the grounds that any media report may derail the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

Authorities consider taking more steps for “democratization” as the DEM Party demanded after the start of the new parliamentary term on Oct. 1.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government's ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Per Bahçeli’s call, Öcalan issued a message to the group for dissolution, to end years of the campaign of violence.

The PKK has killed thousands since the 1980s across Türkiye, and despite counterterrorism campaigns, it has remained a major terrorism threat for years. It expanded into Iraq and Syria, though its main target has been Türkiye, where attacks claimed the lives of civilians and members of security forces alike.